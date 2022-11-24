Mehrauli Murder: Five sharp-edged knives recovered from Aaftab’s house

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 24th November 2022 9:08 pm IST
Mehrauli Murder: Five sharp-edged knives recovered from Aaftab's house

New Delhi: Delhi Police have recovered five sharp-edged knives from the rented accomodation of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces, sources said.

Teams of Delhi Police had visited Aaftab’s house in Chattarpur on Wednesday.

“Five knives were recovered during the search on Wednesday… It is not yet clear if they were used in dismembering Shraddha’s body. The knives have been sent for forensic examination,” the sources said.

Also Read
Aaftab will kill me, cut me into pieces: Shraddha told police in 2020

Meanwhile, a polygraph test on Aaftab is presently underway at the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

Official sources said that a pre-medical session to gain some preliminary information which will be later used to develop diagnostic questions, as well as a scientific session was conducted on Aaftab at the FSL office on Tuesday evening.

The sources said that the a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in this case, as Aftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button