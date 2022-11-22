Mehrauli murder: He has not confessed of murder in court, says Aaftab’s lawyer

The murder accused Aaftab Poonawala’s lawyer on Tuesday said that his client has not confessed to the Delhi police for murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

“He is cooperating with the Delhi Police but he has not confessed in court. He has not confessed that he murdered Shraddha,” NDTV quoted lawyer Avinash Kumar in a report.

Shraddha’s murder has knocked the country’s senses as more and more details of the gruesome murder come out. Poonawala had strangulated Shraddha after a fight and then cut her body into 35 pieces.

Aaftab had brought a bigger fridge to store Shraddha’s dismembered body. He disposed of the body parts over the span of six months.

Kumar said Poonawala’s family is scared to come out and they are waiting for the matter to subside a bit.

“They are scared after what has happened and wish to stay out of media glare for now. Even I have not been able to meet them yet. I am also planning to file a plea in the court to get in touch with Poonawala’s family,” he added.

On Tuesday, a Delhi Court granted the Delhi Police four more days of custody of Poonawala. The five-day custody granted earlier ended on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)