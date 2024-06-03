Mehzabeen’s FIRST Instagram post for husband Munawar Faruqui

Mumbai: Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has been in the news for the past few days for his second marriage. He got married to Mumbai-based makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in a very hush-hush Nikah ceremony on May 26.

The wedding took place at ITC Maratha in Mumbai was attended by his close friends and family only. However, Munawar Faruqui has not announced anything officially yet. And now, Mehzabeen has posted for the first time for her husband.

Mehzabeen’s Instagram Story For Munawar Faruqui

After the massive success of his previous comedy special tour ‘Dongri to Nowhere’, Munawar is back again with his second special tour ‘Dhandho’. His first show took place in Mumbai yesterday and it seems like Mehzabeen too attended the show. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a picture of the stand-up comedian standing on the stage with a mic. Her caption was something that caught our attention, “Proud of you,” along with a red heart emoji.

Munawar reshared the post and simply added a blue emoji. Check here.

Arbaaz Khan and his second wife Sshura Khan along with Arhaan Khan too attended the show. A photo of Munawar Faruqui interacting with all is going viral.

Munawar is all set to make his debut in Dubai with his special tour, ‘Dhandho.’ This will be his first international show. He is set to perform on June 22 at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. For the unversed, the comedian had been facing travel and passport issues for the past few years, restricting his shows to Indian cities only. He was entangled in legal trouble after cases were filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Now that everything is resolved, the standup comedian is taking up his first international tour.