Members of Hindutva outfit raze shrines in Uttarakhand

Darshan Bharti, president of an outfit called Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan, has threaten to demolish 'all 25-30 shrines' located across Rishikesh

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 4th September 2023 8:36 pm IST
Dargah demolition
Screengrab

In yet another incident highlighting the growing intolerance and hate against minorities, members of a right-wing groups razed down at least three shrines (dargahs) in separate incidents in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh city recently.

A number of videos that surfaced on social media platforms on Monday, showing some men using sledgehammers to smash the headstones of the graves of sufi saints amid cheers and ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ slogans.

In one incident, a bulldozer was engaged in clearing the debris of a demolished dargah. In another clip, a person behind the camera can be heard saying, “It is devbhoomi, not mazarbhoomi. We have taken an oath to make Uttarakhand mazar-free.” Mazar refers to the resting place of saints.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Called for eradication of Sanatan Dharma, not genocide: Udayanidhi Stalin

Hum ne murde ko bahar nikal k nanga kiya hai (We have exhumed the dead person and disrobed them). All the dead residing in these mazars will be thrown out,” another person is heard saying.

“The land on which the mazars were built belonged to two Hindus from the hills. They permitted us to demolish them. We did it in the presence of police personnel,” said Darshan Bharti, president of an outfit called Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan.

“There are almost 25-30 mazars in Gumaniwala and Shyampur areas of Rishikesh. We are planning to demolish all of them too. Building mazars in devbhoomi is an attack on our religion,” he said.

While holding the BJP government accountable for the hate crimes, the Indian American Muslim Council also shared the videos on their official X handle and wrote, “In BJP-ruled Uttarakhand state, Hindu militants demolish a Muslim shrine with hammers and bulldozers.”

Meanwhile, police file a case under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, no arrests have been made so far.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 4th September 2023 8:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button