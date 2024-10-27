Memorable interaction with PM Modi, says actor Dilip Joshi, ‘Jethalal’ from ‘Taarak Mehta

New Delhi: Actor Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of ‘Jethalal’ in the sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’, fondly remembers his brief interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which made him a big fan of his friendly nature and impressive memory.

Joshi, who also hails from PM Modi’s home state, complimented the Prime Minister for his sharp memory in a video shared on social media as part of The Modi Story, an initiative on X to bring forward PM Modi’s inspiring life story through the eyes of celebrities or common men who have caught a glimpse into his life.

In the video, Joshi said, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma started in 2008 and became a superhit,” taking pride in the fact that even PM Modi knew about the main characters and actors in the show.

“The person on whose life the show is based had written a book which was to be launched in Ahmedabad by PM Modi. We had prepared a 40-45-minute programme set to be performed live for him. He had a packed schedule and was set to return just after the book launch, but he came and met everybody,” Joshi said.

Recalling his meeting with PM Modi, the then Gujarat CM in 2011, Joshi said: “When we met after two years, PM Modi addressed me as ‘Jethalal’ and asked me, in Gujarati, about my weight loss.”

“PM Modi was quick to notice the change in my appearance and asked me ‘Jethalal Wajan Ochu Karyu che’ (Jethalal have you reduced weight),” he said.

“It was such an impressive example of his sharp memory as he remembered that I appeared much heavier when I last met him two years ago,” he said.

“For me, it was an overwhelming moment to know that such a busy man, who meets lakhs of people, had the time to remember our two-year-old interaction,” said Joshi.

Besides Dilip Joshi, the sitcom stars Disha Vakani as Daya, Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu, and Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta. The show airs on Sony Sab.

The show’s family-centric narratives strike a chord with audiences of all ages and its universal appeal lies in its ability to bring families from different states together, fostering a sense of unity and shared laughter.