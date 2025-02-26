Men in bikinis, Netanyahu sunbathing: Trump shares AI vision of Gaza’s future

Many social media users, including Trump's followers, condemned the video, calling it "highly offensive" and "insensitive to the suffering of the people of Gaza".

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th February 2025 10:42 pm IST
Men in bikinis, belly dancer, sunbath with Netanyahu: Trump shares AI vision of Gaza's future
Photo: Truth Social

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday, February 25, shared an AI-generated video outlining his vision for the future of the Gaza Strip.

The 33-second video clip titled ‘Trump’s Gaza’, posted on Instagram and Truth Social, reimagines Gaza as a luxurious Middle Eastern Riviera. It opens with a sombre look at Gaza’s past, showcasing soldiers and bloodshed.

However, with the message “What’s next?”, the video transitions into a vision of prosperity, featuring skyscrapers, children watching dollar bills rain down, and Elon Musk enjoying hummus on a Gaza beach.

Trump ‘determined’ to implement ‘revolutionary’ Gaza takeover plan: Israeli PM

A boy in the video holds a golden balloon shaped like Trump’s face, while an enormous golden statue of the US President looms over the city. The clip also includes men in bikinis, Trump dancing with a belly dancer in a nightclub, and a building prominently displaying the name “Trump Gaza.”

In a particularly surreal scene, Trump is seen sunbathing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by a pool, cocktail in hand.

The video’s soundtrack includes the lyrics, “Donald’s coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear: Trump Gaza’s finally here. Trump Gaza’s shining bright, golden future, a brand new life. Feast and dance the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one.”

Watch the video here

Trump’s post has sparked widespread backlash online. Many social media users condemned the video, calling it “highly offensive” and “insensitive to the suffering of the people of Gaza.”

One user remarked, “Gaza is not for sale. It belongs to Palestinians,” while another added, “The most disgusting thing a president ever posted on social media.”

Trump says Gaza residents won’t have right to return

Some of Trump’s own supporters also voiced their displeasure, with one commenting, “As a Trump supporter, horrible post,” and another urging him to focus on the future of the US rather than creating conflict abroad.

This video comes amid a fragile three-phase ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza, which has seen exchanges of prisoners and hostages.

The ongoing conflict, which began with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has resulted in over 48,000 deaths in Gaza, primarily among women and children, and over 1,200 fatalities in Israel.

