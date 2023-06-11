‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aaja’ viral girl’s new video goes viral

The viral dance on ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aja’ has been stuck in our brains since the video went viral. The Pakistani Influencer, Ayesha has taken the internet by storm once again, with her new video.

This time the influencer is dancing to the Punjabi track ‘Obsessed’ by Riar Saab. The song went viral after Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a video vibing to the song. People from all over the world are now jamming to the song and making videos.

The Pakistani influencer joined the trend and shared a video on her Instagram account. The caption read, “I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS SONG.” The video has now garnered more than 36K likes on Instagram.

Netizens are commenting on the post, showing their appreciation. One user wrote, “Gorgeous”. Another user commented, “This is so beautiful. Love from India.”