‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aaja’ viral girl’s new video goes viral

Netizens are commenting on the post, showing their appreciation

Photo of Mishka Sahu Mishka Sahu|   Updated: 11th June 2023 5:22 pm IST
Viral girl Ayesha's new reel on 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aaja' - Watch
Viral girl from Pakistan Ayesha (Instagram)

The viral dance on ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aja’ has been stuck in our brains since the video went viral. The Pakistani Influencer, Ayesha has taken the internet by storm once again, with her new video.

This time the influencer is dancing to the Punjabi track ‘Obsessed’ by Riar Saab. The song went viral after Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a video vibing to the song. People from all over the world are now jamming to the song and making videos.

The Pakistani influencer joined the trend and shared a video on her Instagram account. The caption read, “I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS SONG.” The video has now garnered more than 36K likes on Instagram.

MS Education Academy

Netizens are commenting on the post, showing their appreciation. One user wrote, “Gorgeous”. Another user commented, “This is so beautiful. Love from India.”

Tags
Photo of Mishka Sahu Mishka Sahu|   Updated: 11th June 2023 5:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button