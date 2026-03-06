Islamabad: Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan is currently one of the most celebrated stars in the country’s entertainment industry. Known for his versatile performances and strong screen presence, the actor has built a massive fan base over the years. With successful projects like Pyar Ke Sadqay and Ishq Murshid, Bilal continues to impress audiences, and he is currently making headlines for his role as Kamyaar in the ongoing drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

Bilal enjoys immense popularity not only in Pakistan but also in India, where his dramas have a large following. His photos and videos frequently go viral on social media, and fans often share clips from his shows and public appearances.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s old Tik Tok videos

And now, some of Bilal’s old videos from his early days have resurfaced online and are quickly gaining attention. In the clips, the actor can be seen recreating several Bollywood dialogues, including those of Shah Rukh Khan. Fans were quick to notice how different Bilal looked in those early videos compared to his current appearance.

The viral clips have sparked a wave of reactions from fans. One user commented, “The time when he was extrovert and now intro.” Another wrote, “Yaaaar yah wala Bilal gaib ho gya h.” A third fan joked, “Apni hi videos dekh ke pani pani ho jata hoga Bilal bhai ab to.” Another user humorously added, “When I saw these clips a few years ago, I pretended they didn’t exist because I couldn’t possibly have a crush on this Bilal.”

Bilal continues to be admired for his acting skills. Over the years, he has delivered several memorable performances in popular dramas. His breakthrough came with O Rangreza, while his powerful roles in Balaa and Cheekh further established him as a talented performer. He also won hearts with his charming role in Pyar Ke Sadqay, and his recent drama Ishq Murshid became a major hit among viewers.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which also stars Hania Aamir, has kept audiences hooked. So far, 31 episodes of the drama have aired. Episode 32 was expected to release on February 28 but did not air, leaving fans disappointed. According to reports, the makers have decided to slow down the broadcast schedule during Ramzan, and the new episode will now be telecast on March 7, with the show expected to conclude after Eid.