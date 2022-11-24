‘Message from Allah’: Sania Mirza’s new Instagram post goes viral

Hyderabad: While surfing through social media, we stumbled upon another cryptic post by Indian tennis star Sania Mirza about ‘new beginnings’. Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Sania shared a post which read: “And the morning light is a message from Allah. Telling you that you still have a chance for new beginnings.”

Her latest Instagram move has now added more fuel to the speculations about ‘all is not well’ between her and husband Shoaib Malik. Fans are now wondering if the two are now set to start a new phase of their life.

For the unversed, rumours have it that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are heading for a divorce. The most-loved couple in the sports world is reportedly ending their 12 years of marriage. However, Sania and Shoaib have not yet confirmed or denied it. It is also being said that Sania is not living with Shoaib anymore and they are only co-parenting their son, Izhaan.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married on April 12, 2010 in traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their son Izhaan Mirza Malik on October 30, 2018.

Amid the rumours of their divorce, Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik are set to host a talk show together.