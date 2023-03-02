Messi buys 35 gold iPhones worth a staggering Rs 1.7cr. Know why

Buenos Aires: Star footballer and captain of Argentina national team Lionel Messi has decided to make his teammates and staff happy by giving them gold Iphones. He has commissioned gold iPhones for every member of the FIFA World Cup 2022 winning Argentinan squad and also the staff to make the win more historical and memorable.

Reports suggest that Messi has ordered 35 gold iphones worth Rs 1.73 crores and got them delivered to his Parisian apartment. Every 24-carat mobile device has the player’s names, squad numbers and also Argentina’s logo engraved on it.

IDesign Gold CEO, Ben told The Sun privy to the developments that Messi wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the historical win.

He is quoted in the report,“Lionel is not only the Goat but he’s one of IDESIGN GOLD’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn’t want the usual gift of watches. So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea.”

Lionel Messi won his first world cup trophy as captain while Argentina won their third title after defeating France in penalties in the final match of FIFA WC Qatar 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Winnings Argentina Squad:

Emi Martinez, Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Marcos Acuna, Juan Foyth, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodriguez, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, Alejandro Gomez.