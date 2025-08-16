Hyderabad: Football is the most popular sport in the world. In India, cricket is still number one, but football has been growing very fast in the last few years. With social media, live broadcasts, and the energy of young fans, the game is getting more attention. Stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are now loved almost as much as top cricket players.

Messi Returns to India After 14 Years

This December will be special for Indian fans. Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers ever, is coming back to India for the GOAT Tour of India 2025. His last visit was in 2011, when he played a friendly at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. This time, the tour is bigger, with events in Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Messi will start in Kolkata on December 12, where he will spend the most time. His plans include a meet-and-greet at Taj Bengal, a food and tea festival, and the opening of his biggest statue and a huge fan mural. The big event will be the GOAT Cup and GOAT Concert at Eden Gardens, with Salt Lake Stadium as backup. Messi will play football with stars like Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, Bhaichung Bhutia, and John Abraham.

Messi To Meet Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan

One of the most exciting moments could be seeing Messi, Virat Kohli, and Shah Rukh Khan together. The world’s top footballer, cricket’s biggest hero, and Bollywood’s superstar standing side by side will be unforgettable. It will be a true mix of sports and cinema that fans will never forget.

According to The Telegraph report, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli are also likely to be present on the occasion at the Kotla.

“We’re quite hopeful of Shah Rukh and Kohli’s presence, though. The plan is to make it a moment with Messi for the three of them,” a source said.

Messi in Ahmedabad and Mumbai

On December 13, Messi will attend a private event in Ahmedabad. The next day, Mumbai will host him at Wankhede Stadium with a special GOAT Cup. He will also play a padel match with Shah Rukh Khan and Leander Paes. Big cricket names like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma may also join.

Delhi Grand Finale

The last stop will be Delhi on December 15. Messi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take part in the final GOAT Cup at Feroz Shah Kotla. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are expected to be there too.