Hyderabad: Football legend Lionel Messi has arrived in India after 14 years, and fans across the country are celebrating his return. Messi is visiting India from December 13 to December 15 as part of his GOAT India Tour 2025. The tour begins in Kolkata, a city that shares a deep emotional connection with the Argentine superstar.

Messi and His Kolkata Connection

Messi last played in India in 2011 at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, where he captained Argentina in an international friendly match. This return has made Kolkata special once again for football lovers. During his visit, Messi will unveil a 70-foot statue, attend fan events, and participate in football programs. His tour will also cover Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. A meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled.

Lionel Messi’s net worth 2025

At 38, Lionel Messi is not just one of the greatest footballers in history, but also a global business icon. As per current estimates, his total net worth is around Rs 8,500 crore. This wealth comes from football salaries, brand endorsements, and long-term business investments.

How Lionel Messi Earns His Money

Messi earns around Rs. 550 to Rs. 600 crore every year from brand endorsements alone. He has a lifetime deal with Adidas, which is valued at more than Rs. 9,000 crore. He also endorses global brands like Apple, Pepsi, Mastercard, and Konami. His football salary and bonuses add several hundred crore rupees annually to his income.

Luxury Lifestyle and Assets

Messi owns luxury homes in Barcelona, Miami, Andorra, and London. His most expensive property is in Ibiza, Spain, worth nearly Rs. 100 crore. He also owns a private jet valued at around Rs. 100 crore and has investments in hotels, fashion brands, and the Messi Store.

From football events to cultural celebrations, Messi’s India visit is being seen as a historic moment. It is not just about football, but about legacy, inspiration, and India’s deep love for the global icon.