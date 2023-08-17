Met dept predicts heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh for next four days

For Sunday, the department predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of NCAP and Yanam.

IMD

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days from Thursday.

Rain is expected due to a north-south trough running from south interior Karnataka to Comorin area at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level, said an official from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre.

On Thursday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, said the official in a press release.

Likewise, heavy rain is expected in parts of NCAP and Yanam on Friday and Saturday, including thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of the same geographies.

