Hyderabad to receive rainfall for four days, forecasts IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that rainfall is set to return to the city. The capital city is likely to receive rainfall for four days.

According to the weather department, Hyderabad is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms until Sunday. The city is also likely to see hazy weather during the morning hours.

For the entire Telangana region, the weather department has issued a yellow alert until August 19, as it has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. On August 18 and 19, the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted that the state will receive light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in isolated places until August 19.

For Hyderabad, the department has forecasted that the city will experience light rainfall or thundershowers in isolated places for the next three days.

Also Read Heavy rainfall to return to Telangana, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

As per TSDPS, yesterday in Telangana, the Bhadradri Kothagudem district received the highest rainfall, measuring 53.8 mm; however, no rainfall was received in Hyderabad.

During the current monsoon season so far, Telangana has received excess rainfall. The state has received an average rainfall of 585.3 mm, compared to the normal level of 482.7 mm. In Telangana, the highest deviation of 60 percent was observed in Siddipet.

In the case of Hyderabad, the average rainfall received during the current monsoon season is 450.1 mm, compared to the normal rainfall of 377.5 mm. In Hyderabad, the highest deviation of 44 percent was witnessed in Charminar.

Despite being an El Nino year, other districts of Telangana have also recorded excess rainfall.