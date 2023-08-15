Heavy rainfall to return to Telangana, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that heavy rainfall is set to return to Telangana.

According to the weather department, Telangana is expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls on August 18 and 19, 2023.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the state on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted that the state will receive light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in isolated places for the next three days.

For Hyderabad, the department has forecasted that the city will experience light rainfall or thundershowers in isolated places for the next three days.

Also Read Rainfall in Telangana leaves hundreds homeless

As per TSDPS, yesterday in Telangana, the Khammam district received the highest rainfall, measuring 70.3 mm, while in Hyderabad, Shaikpet received the highest rainfall of 12.3 mm.

During the current monsoon season, Telangana has received excess rainfall. The state has received an average rainfall of 582.4 mm, compared to the normal level of 466.9 mm. In Telangana, the highest deviation, 65 percent, was observed in Siddipet.

In the case of Hyderabad, the cumulative rainfall received during the current monsoon season is 450.1 mm, compared to the average rainfall of 363.3 mm. In Hyderabad, the highest deviation of 49 percent was witnessed in Maredpally and Charminar.

Despite being an El Nino year, other districts of Telangana have also recorded excess rainfall.