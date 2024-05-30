Met dept predicts rain for parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 30 to June 3

Besides thunderstorms, the department predicted heavy rain in parts of Rayalaseema on June 2.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th May 2024 3:15 pm IST
ANI

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days from May 30.

Parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema are expected to receive rainfall, accompanied by strong winds.

Winds up to speeds of 40 km per hour (kmph) have been forecast, according to a Meteorological department release.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: AP home guard arrested for molesting minor girl on train

Besides thunderstorms, the department predicted heavy rain in parts of Rayalaseema on June 2.

Meanwhile, a Met department official noted that the Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of Northeast India on Thursday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th May 2024 3:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button