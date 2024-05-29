Hyderabad: AP home guard arrested for molesting minor girl on train

Hyderabad: The Kachiguda Railway Police have arrested a home guard for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Venkatadri Express on Wednesday, May 29, after the father of the victim filed a complaint on Tuesday.

According to the victim’s father’s complaint, the incident happened in Venkatadri Express (Chittoor-Kachiguda) bearing Train No 12798 at around 6.30 pm, when the accused T Prathap (43), home guard- 105 of Kodur law and order police station of Andhra Pradesh, molested the victim aged 15, while she was travelling along with her parents from Tirupathi to Kachiguda.

The accused allegedly touched the minor girl’s private parts while she was sleeping in the side upper berth, while her mother was sleeping in the side lower berth. He did this while he was in his uniform and travelling without a ticket.

On Wednesday, R Yellappa, CI, RPS Kachiguda, arrested the accused Prathap who is native to Railway Kodur village of Pagadapalle mandal in Kadapa district and has been residing in Ramanthapur.

The Kachiguda railway police registered a case under Section 354 of IPC, 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and under Section 147 of the Railway Act.

The accused was produced before the court for judicial Custody.