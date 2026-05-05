Met Gala 2026: Hyderabad’s Sudha Reddy puts South India on global map

New York: At the 2026 Met Gala, billionaire philanthropist and style icon Sudha Reddy, who hails from Hyderabad, returned to the red carpet with a look that balanced spectacle with substance, wearing a custom creation by India’s leading couturier Manish Malhotra. Conceived in collaboration with global celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn, the ensemble titled ‘The Tree of Life’ was a profound dialogue between heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary couture.

Rooted in Machilipatnam style of Kalamkari, one of India’s oldest textile traditions, the look reinterpreted the 3,000-year-old storied art form through a contemporary, sculptural lens. Traditionally hand-painted with natural dyes, Kalamkari is known for its intricate depictions of mythology, nature and cosmology. Its most enduring motif, the Tree of Life – symbolizing balance, growth and interconnectedness of all life forms, became the central anchor of the ensemble.

Sudha Reddy attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

In keeping with this year’s ‘Costume Art’ theme, the ensemble moved beyond fashion into a constructed immersive narrative where couture, craftsmanship and culture converged. Realised over 3,459 hours by more than 90 artisans, the ensemble brought together zardozi, marodi, resham and metalwork, merging traditional Indian hand-embroidery techniques with couture innovation.

Sudha Reddy shares, “Hyderabad is my foundation and this ensemble is a translation of that cultural identity into a language that is both global and deeply personal. Indian craftsmanship isn’t a legacy confined to history but a living, breathing art form. It was vital to demonstrate that these ancient techniques possess the structural integrity and aesthetic power to lead the global fashion dialogue. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana recently emphasized that South Indian crafts and textiles deserve sustained global visibility, even envisioning their presence at platforms like London and Paris Fashion Week. That became my singular brief to the team to take the richness of South Indian textile heritage to an international stage. New York was our starting point”

Drawing deeply from the landscape of her city of origin, the design incorporated symbolic motifs tied to the region’s identity: the the Palapitta (Indian Roller), the Jammi Chettu (Prosopis Cineraria), and the Tangedu (Tanner’s Cassia alongside celestial references to Kalpavriksha (the wish-fulfilling tree of abundance), Surya (the Sun god) and Chandra (the Moon god). Each element, rooted in seasonal festivals and cultural traditions of Telangana, was intricately embedded throughout the ensemble to portray a living map of heritage.

Sudha Reddy attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Manish Malhotra shares, “Fashion, for me, has always been about the emotion behind the image. With ‘The Tree of Life,’ we wanted to create something that carries memory and the soul of the craft. It is not merely worn, it is experienced.”

The monochromatic sapphire-wash palette extended into the jewellery, drawn from Reddy’s personal collection and valued at 15 million USD, lending the look a sense of museum-worthy maximalism. At its centre was a Victorian-finished necklace featuring triangular and pear-shaped rose-cut diamonds arranged in delicate floral clusters, anchored by the striking 550-carat ‘Queen of Merelani’ deep violet-blue tanzanite sourced from Tanzania’s Merelani Hills.

The suite was completed with a 23-carat yellow diamond ring alongside a 30-carat rose-cut polki diamond ring from Rajasthan. Her ensemble was elevated by a custom Manish Malhotra clutch, detailed with vintage zardozi embroidery and finished with elegant gold tassel accents.

Guided by the cinematic sensibility of celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn, a trusted collaborator to global icons like Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez, the look was completed with intentional, minimalist beauty – soft contouring, diffused smoky cat-eyes, sleek low ponytail and gold-chrome French tip nail art.

Through this appearance, Sudha Reddy connected regional Indian artistry with the global stage, reinforcing her commitment to cultural storytelling. Since her 2021 debut and her subsequent appearance in 2024, Reddy has carved a distinct trajectory, elevating Indian couture and craftsmanship.

Mariel Haenn shares, “Working with Sudha Reddy and Manish Malhotra on ‘The Tree of Life’ was an exercise in pushing the boundaries of what red-carpet fashion can be. Our goal was to treat this ensemble as a piece of high-concept art by projecting the grandeur of Indian heritage through a cinematic contemporary lens. My approach to styling has always been about finding the narrative thread that connects a person to their clothes. With Sudha Reddy, that thread is her incredible commitment to her hometown and the storytelling of her culture.”