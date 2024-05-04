Met Gala flashback: Relive the most iconic looks ahead of 2024 extravaganza

Washington: As the fashion world gears up for another extravagant evening at the Met Gala, it’s impossible not to reminisce about the iconic looks that have graced the event’s red carpet over the years.

From jaw-dropping couture creations to avant-garde ensembles, the Met Gala has consistently pushed the boundaries of fashion and style. Let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable and iconic moments in Met Gala history.

1. Rihanna’s Met Gala Reign

No discussion of iconic Met Gala looks would be complete without mentioning Rihanna. The pop icon has consistently stolen the show with her daring fashion choices. In 2015, she made headlines in a breathtaking yellow Guo Pei gown, complete with an extravagant train that seemed to stretch for miles. The stunning ensemble solidified Rihanna’s status as a fashion trailblazer and set the bar high for future Met Gala appearances.

2. Beyonce’s Sheer Perfection

Another Met Gala queen, Beyonce, has never failed to make a statement on the red carpet. In 2015, she turned heads in a sheer Givenchy gown adorned with intricate beading and strategically placed jewels. The daring look showcased Beyonce’s confidence and cemented her status as a style icon.

3. Lady Gaga’s Eccentric Ensembles

Known for her eccentric style, Lady Gaga has always embraced the Met Gala’s theme with enthusiasm. In 2019, she arrived in not one, but four different outfits, each more extravagant than the last. From a hot pink parachute gown to a sparkling black lingerie ensemble, Lady Gaga’s fashion extravaganza was a true testament to her creativity and fearlessness.

4. Zendaya’s Cinderella Moment

In 2019, Zendaya captivated audiences with her fairytale-inspired Tommy Hilfiger gown. The light-up dress transformed Zendaya into a modern-day Cinderella, complete with a glowing carriage and a team of “fairy godmothers” to assist her on the red carpet. The magical moment captured the imagination of fashion lovers everywhere and solidified Zendaya’s status as a rising style star.

5. Lupita Nyong’o’s Heavenly Attire

Lupita Nyong’o has consistently wowed fashion critics with her impeccable style, and her Met Gala appearances are no exception. In 2016, she stunned in a green sequined Calvin Klein gown that shimmered like emeralds under the lights. The ethereal look was complemented by a gravity-defying hairstyle, making Lupita look like a goddess descended from the heavens.

6. Billy Porter’s Gender-Bending Glamour

In recent years, Billy Porter has become synonymous with red-carpet glamour, and his Met Gala appearances are always highly anticipated. In 2019, he made history as the first person to ever attend the event in a gender-fluid ensemble. Wearing a custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown, complete with a dramatic gold headpiece, Billy Porter redefined the boundaries of men’s fashion and made a powerful statement about self-expression and identity.

7. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Couple Coordination

In 2021, all eyes were on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky as they made their Met Gala debut as a couple. The duo stunned in coordinating Balenciaga looks, with Rihanna wearing a billowing black coat dress and A$AP Rocky sporting a quilted overcoat and matching pants. The couple’s effortlessly cool style and undeniable chemistry stole the show and left fashion enthusiasts eager to see what they’ll wear next.

8. Kim Kardashian’s Wet Look

In 2019, Kim Kardashian caused a stir with her wet-look Mugler gown, which appeared to be dripping with water. The figure-hugging dress accentuated Kim’s famous curves and featured a corseted bodice and thigh-high slit. The futuristic ensemble sparked a flurry of memes and headlines, cementing Kim’s status as a pop culture icon.

9. Blake Lively’s Regal Elegance

Blake Lively made a regal statement at the 2018 Met Gala in a Versace gown adorned with intricate gold embellishments and a dramatic train. With its ornate detailing and old Hollywood glamour, Blake’s ensemble evoked the grandeur of a bygone era.

10. Priyanka Chopra’s Dazzling Trench Coat Gown

Priyanka Chopra made a striking entrance at the 2017 Met Gala, which celebrated the exhibition ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between.’ The Bollywood star turned heads in a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat gown, featuring an extravagant train that cascaded down the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. With a dramatic leg slit and a sleek high ponytail, Chopra exuded elegance and sophistication, earning her a top spot on many best-dressed lists.

The 2024 Met Gala will be held on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Met Gala, often hailed as ‘Fashion’s Biggest Night’, will uphold its tradition by returning on the first Monday of May. This year’s theme is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’.

Unlike previous themes, this year’s focus will be on reviving unique garments from various centuries, offering a novel perspective to fashion enthusiasts.

While the gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ the official dress theme is ‘The Garden of Time.’

This year’s exhibition will feature significant pieces spanning over 400 years of fashion history, showcasing iconic designers such as Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hubert de Givenchy.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny will serve as the night’s co-chairs.

The theme aims to celebrate delicate pieces of fashion that are often deemed too fragile for wear, affectionately termed the ‘sleeping beauties’.