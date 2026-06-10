Meta, FPEL partner on 88 MW renewable energy projects in India

New Delhi: Fourth Partner Energy (FPEL) said on Wednesday, June 10, it has partnered with Meta Platforms Inc. on 88 megawatts alternating current (MWac) of renewable energy projects across India, as the technology company seeks to advance its clean energy and emissions reduction goals in the country.

Under the agreement, FPEL will own and operate a portfolio of solar and wind projects across the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Meta will purchase 100 per cent of the environmental attributes associated with the projects, FPEL said in a statement.

The deal supports the addition of renewable energy capacity to India’s power grid and forms part of Meta’s broader strategy to align its operations with clean energy sources.

“These projects with Fourth Partner Energy represent a commitment to India’s clean energy ecosystem, helping to bring new renewable energy capacity onto the grid and address Meta’s value chain emissions in the region. This is consistent with our broader goal of matching our global operations with 100 per cent clean and renewable energy,” said Amanda Yang, Head of Clean and Renewable Energy at Meta.

The agreement reflects growing demand from large corporations for renewable energy solutions to help reduce emissions across their operations and supply chains.

“This partnership with Meta highlights FPEL’s expertise in delivering innovative, integrated renewable energy solutions to India’s businesses,” said Vivek Subramanian, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Fourth Partner Energy.

“Corporates are increasingly keen to utilise clean energy across their Scope 2 and Scope 3 supply chains. This is where the complementary nature of solar and wind helps offer maximised renewables. We are excited to work with Meta and continue being corporate India’s preferred Net Zero enablers,” he added.

Fourth Partner Energy said it currently operates 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind assets across India, with an additional 3 GW under development. The company has set a target portfolio of 9 GW by 2031.