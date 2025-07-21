Meta, Google officials fail to depose before ED; called again on Jul 28

New Delhi: Executives of tech giants Meta and Google did not depose before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday and have now been given fresh summons for July 28 in a money laundering case linked to promotion of “illegal” online betting and gambling platforms, official sources said.

It is understood that the representatives of the two companies sought deferment of the July 21 summons, saying they need time to collect relevant information and documents before they present themselves for questioning and recording of their statements at the federal probe agency.

Sources said the executives have been given a one-week extension and asked to depose on July 28.

Once they depose, their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

A Google spokesperson told PTI in a statement that the company was “committed to keeping our platforms safe and secure, prohibiting the promotion of illegal gambling ads.”

“We are extending our full support and cooperation to investigating agencies to hold bad actors responsible and keep users safe,” the spokesperson said.

There was no response from Meta.

The federal agency is probing several platforms allegedly hosting illegal betting and gambling links, including instances of advertisements placed for them on various social media outlets and app stores.

The tech giants are understood to have been called by the ED to know how such illegal platforms can place ads on their portals.

Some actors, celebrities and sports persons are also under the scanner of the agency in these cases, and are expected to depose.

The ED has claimed illegal online betting and gambling platforms cheated people of their hard-earned money, and also laundered and evaded paying taxes of up to several crores of rupees.

Google said its “continuous AI advancements, complemented by human expertise, ensure all ads on our surfaces comply with local laws and our strict ad policies, and protect users from evolving threats.”

“Last year alone, we removed 247.4 million ads and suspended 2.9 million advertiser accounts in India,” the firm said.

The ED is investigating more than a dozen cases linked to illegal gambling and betting platforms across the country, including the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) app, whose main promoters hail from Chhattisgarh.