Meta launches Instagram Reels APIs for developers

San Francisco: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that it is introduced Reels to several endpoints on the Instagram Platform.

The platform said that it is looking to improve its content publishing and consumption experiences, whether people use Instagram natively, or via a third party.

“After consistently hearing from our developer community that Reels is a top priority, we are excited to introduce Reels to a number of the endpoints that you may already be familiar with,” the company said in a Developer’s blogpost.

“We will expand the scope of support of reels to Content Publishing, Insights, Comment Moderation, Hashtag Search, Business Discovery, Mentions, Promote API, Instagram Basic Display API,” it added.

This API enhancement will be available for the current version, and all previous versions of the Graph API.

Reels will become automatically available for developers who already have access to the applicable APIs.

They will not need to put the app through additional App Review, as long as their app has already been approved for the appropriate permission access levels.