Meta may charge users USD 14 a month for ad-free Instagram or FB

Meta is reportedly pitching the pricing to EU regulators who want Mark Zuckerberg to stop using personal data to target ads at European citizens without their consent.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 4th October 2023 12:48 am IST
Meta may charge users USD 14 a month for ad-free Instagram or FB

San Francisco: Meta is reportedly planning to charge $14 for accessing an ad-free Instagram or Facebook in Europe where users will have an option to pay the fee or agree to see personalised ads.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

If users in Europe want to access both Instagram and Facebook, they can get the combo for $17 per month, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Meta is reportedly pitching the pricing to EU regulators who want Mark Zuckerberg to stop using personal data to target ads at European citizens without their consent.

MS Education Academy

“The bloc’s users could have three options by the end of this month: pay up, use for free but agree to personalized ads, or quit, with the latter looking very tempting,” the report mentioned.

Those who pay for the subscriptions would not see ads while Meta would also continue to offer free versions of the apps with ads in the EU.

Also Read
UAE: Careem to deliver iPhone 15 to customers in 30 minutes

Meta has been forced by the EU to ask permission from its users before showing them targeted advertising, after a series of regulatory rulings challenged its financial strategy.

Reports surfaced earlier this year that Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.

Meta is also working on generative AI chatbot called ‘Gen AI Personas’ for younger users.

According to reports, the AI chatbot “would come in multiple personas geared towards engaging young users with more colourful behaviour”.

Meta is planning to develop dozens of AI personality chatbots.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 4th October 2023 12:48 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button