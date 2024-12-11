Meta platforms face major outages: Facebook, Instagram, & WhatsApp down

Mumbai: Thousands of users worldwide reported outages on Meta Platforms’ services, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, on December 11.

According to Downdetector, over 50,000 users reported issues with Facebook, where many faced difficulties logging in, uploading posts, and updating existing content.

Instagram also saw more than 23,000 users affected, with reports of inaccessible posts and frequent app crashes.

The disruptions began around 10:58 PM, leading to widespread frustration as users struggled with slow access to messages and posts. Many reported being unable to log in or update their feeds on both desktop and mobile versions of the platforms.

WhatsApp users encountered similar problems, with difficulties in sending and receiving messages.The outages prompted a surge in complaints on social media, with users sharing their experiences of the disruptions. Notably, the issues appeared to affect all Meta services simultaneously.

As of now, Meta has not issued an official statement regarding the cause of the outages or when they might be resolved. The situation remains fluid as users continue to seek updates on the status of their accounts and services.