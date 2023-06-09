Meta testing Reels on Quest headset

San Francisco: Meta has started testing the short-video feature ‘Reels’ on Quest headset.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on Meta’s broadcast channel on Friday, “We’re testing Reels on Quest.”

He also shared a video revealing how a Reel will look in virtual reality (VR).

Last week, Zuckerberg introduced the next-generation virtual and mixed-reality headset ‘Quest 3’ which will be launched later this year.

The 128GB headset starts at $499.99 and users will also get an additional storage option for extra space.

It features a next-generation Snapdragon chipset which delivers more than twice the graphical performance as the previous generation Snapdragon GPU in Quest 2.

“On Quest 3, our best-in-class Meta Reality technology lets you seamlessly blend your physical world with the virtual one,” the company said.