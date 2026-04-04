Meth worth Rs 63 lakh seized in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla, two held

The main supplier, Poojith, a resident of Quthbullapur, is currently absconding.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th April 2026 10:58 pm IST
Meth worth Rs 63 lakh seized in Hyderabad, two held
Meth worth Rs 63 lakh seized in Hyderabad, two held

Hyderabad: Two individuals, a drug peddler and his customer, were arrested by Jeedimetla police on Friday, April 3, with 316 gram of Methamphetamine (meth) worth Rs 63,20,000 during a raid at Ganesh Nagar near Kaman Chintal.

The accused have been identified as Vemula Sai Kumar (peddler) and Tirumala Arvind (consumer). Along with the meth, two weighing machines worth Rs 8,000 and one mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 were also seized.

A case has been registered under section 8(c) read with 22(c), 27(b), 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Subhan Bakery

The main supplier, Poojith, a resident of Quthbullapur, is currently absconding. Efforts are underway to nab other customers linked to the peddlers.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th April 2026 10:58 pm IST

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