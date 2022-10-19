Metrological Department predicts thundershowers in Hyderabad

Thundershowers in some parts of Telangana are also expected

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 19th October 2022 7:54 am IST
thundershowers in Hyderabad
File photo

Hyderabad: Metrological Department Hyderabad on Tuesday predicted light to moderate thundershowers over the district for the next two days.

Speaking to ANI, Sravani, Scientist, Metrological Department Hyderabad said that light to moderate thundershowers is expected today and tomorrow evenings in Hyderabad.

“As seen in the synoptic situations, the conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of South West monsoon for the entire of India that is present up to Madhya Pradesh. For the next 48 hours, it is expected to go up to Vidarbha and North Telangana,” she said.

MS Education Academy

“There is another synoptic situation where cyclonic circulation in the North Andaman Sea extends up to 3.1km above sea level. Due to this, the turf has been extended from North Andaman Sea to the South Bay of Bengal towards Tamil Nadu,” she further said.

The Metrological Department also predicted the rainfall would decrease afterwards and some light showers can be expected.

“Due to these synoptic situations, we expect light to moderate thunderstorms and thundershowers in some parts of Telangana especially Northern, North Eastern and Central parts. There will be light to moderate thundershowers in some parts of Telangana for today and tomorrow. The rainfall will decrease afterwards and light to moderate rainfall is expected in isolated places,” Sravani said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button