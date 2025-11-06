Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum groped by man in public

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, was groped and kissed by a drunk man while interacting with the public in Mexico City on November 4.
A video of the incident has been shared on social media. It shows the accused leaning on to Sheinbaum and kissing her on her cheek. Following the incident, the President was visibly taken aback and confronted the man.
The security officials took the accused away. According to reports, on Wednesday, Sheinbaum said that this was not the first time she faced such harassment in public. She recalled being harassed in public while she was a student.
She acknowledged that harassment is an issue which went far beyond the President.
“No man has the right to violate that space,” she said in a statement. Sheinbaum further said she has pressed for charges against the accused.
“I decided to press charges because this is something that I experienced as a woman, but that we as women experience in our country,” the President said.