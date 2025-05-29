MHA approves deployment of 581 companies of CAPF for Amarnath Yatra security

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the deployment of 581 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to Jammu and Kashmir for providing massive security to the Amarnath Yatra 2025 beginning on July 3.

The MHA has approved the deployment to provide security to the pilgrims, official sources said on Thursday. The decision comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to the union territory.

The ministry has authorised the J&K administration and police to utilise 156 CAPF companies already stationed in the region. “These include 91 CRPF, 30 SSB, 15 CISF, 13 BSF, and 7 ITBP units, each comprising around 75 to 80 personnel. “MHA will dispatch an additional 425 companies by June 10, which will include 130 BSF, 128 CRPF (including five women’s units), 67 SSB, 55 ITBP, and 45 CISF companies. The forces will be on duty till the conclusion of the yatra on August 9, after which they will be de-inducted.

“A communication regarding the same has been sent to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of J&K on May 23. The MHA had responded to a formal request from the J&K government dated May 20, seeking additional forces to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage season,” sources said.

This year’s Amarnath Yatra begins on July 3 and will end on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima festivals. The Amarnath cave shrine is situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. They approach the cave shrine either from the traditional longer Pahalgam route in Anantnag district or the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district.