MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti

"The state/UT governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Minister's Office tweeted.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 5th April 2023 2:48 pm IST
MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti
MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti

Delhi: Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, the Centre on Wednesday asked all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and to monitor any factor that can disturb communal harmony in the society.

The Union Home Ministry’s advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week.

Also Read
Hanuman Jayanti: Delhi police deny permission for rally in Jahangirpuri

“The state/UT governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society,” the Home Minister’s Office tweeted.

MS Education Academy

This year, Hanuman Jayanti is on April 6

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 5th April 2023 2:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button