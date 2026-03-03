MHA seeks vigil on ‘pro-Iran radical preachers’; Owaisi hits out

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories asking them to keep a close watch on pro-Iran radical preachers and inflammatory speeches in the wake of the recent US–Israel strike on Iran, officials said.

In a letter circulated on February 28, the ministry directed states to monitor social media activity of extremists and handles linked to global terror groups. The advisory stressed the need to heighten vigilance to ensure that global developments do not trigger domestic law-and-order issues.

The Centre also asked states to strengthen security at embassies, consulates and other diplomatic establishments of the United States and Israel, as well as associated entities, to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain peace and tranquillity.

Officials described the communication as a preventive measure aimed at averting potential unrest arising from international events that may have a domestic ripple effect.

Owaisi flags ‘selective’ approach

Responding to the advisory, Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Centre, alleging “double standards” in its handling of hate speech.

In a post on X, Owaisi claimed that individuals who have repeatedly violated bail conditions and allegedly incited genocide against Muslims have not faced similar advisories or central intervention.

He further alleged that a conference calling for the overthrow of India’s Constitution had received government funding, yet no advisory was issued in that context.

He also pointed to what he described as a rise in anti-Muslim hate speeches referencing Israel’s actions in Gaza since 2023, arguing that the Centre has typically maintained that “law and order is a state subject” in such cases.

This ‘advisory’ exposes Modi government’s double standards. There is a baba who has violated his bail conditions repeatedly & incited genocide against Muslims. The Central govt itself funded a conference that called for the overthrow of India’s constitution. The number of… pic.twitter.com/7CZ2QV8sWW — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 2, 2026

Protests after Khamenei’s death

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions following reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US–Israel strike.

On Sunday, Shia mourners took to the streets in various parts of India to express grief and outrage over the development.

Authorities in several regions increased local security arrangements during processions and gatherings.