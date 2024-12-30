Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets Telangana CM in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his family visited the city on Monday, December 30, and met Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Apart from the chief minister, Nadella also met ministers Sridhar Babu, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and chief secretary to the state government Santhi Kumari.

Nadella, who is in India for his business engagements, is renowned for his leadership in driving innovation and technological advancements. His visit to Hyderabad underscores the growing importance of Telangana as a key player in India’s technology sector.

The Telangana chief minister sought the Microsoft CEO’s support for development of AI City in Hyderabad. CM Revanth has been actively working to position Telangana as a global technology hub, and this meeting with Nadella marks a significant step in realizing that vision.

Both leaders are expected to explore long-term initiatives aimed at enhancing the state’s tech ecosystem and attracting further global investments.