Microsoft gears up for new Surface launch: What to expect

New Delhi: Tech giant Microsoft is geared up for its fall event to showcase new Surface laptops and more, that will be held on October 12.

The event will showcase new versions of its 2-in-1 tablets and laptops.

The company is rumoured to showcase a new Surface Pro 9 that will come in both the traditional Intel configuration and also a Microsoft Arm chip version.

The ARM variant might be powered by the Microsoft SQ3, a custom Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC, reports The Verge.

The device might come in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage configurations.

In addition to the new device, the tech giant is likely to launch the Surface Laptop 5 at the event.

The new laptop might come in 13-inch and 15-inch versions with a choice of Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U processors, the report said.

The Surface Laptop is likely to have the same battery and design as its predecessors.

The new laptop is rumoured to come in green, black, blue, silver, and pink colour.

The tech giant is reportedly launching Studio Surface 3. It is an all-in-one desktop computer designed for creative professionals.

The Studio 3 is likely to have an identical design to its predecessor, the report said.

The new device might come with an Intel Core i7-11370H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and will come in single configuration– 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.