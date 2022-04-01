Microsoft likely moving ahead with Xbox Game Pass Family Plan

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 1st April 2022 7:11 pm IST
Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass are video game subscription services from Microsoft. Both services grants users access to a rotating catalog of games from a range of publishers and other premium services, including Xbox Live Gold and EA Play, for a single monthly subscription price

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft is reportedly planning to introduce an Xbox Game Pass family plan this year.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft has been contemplating a family plan for Xbox Game Pass for quite some time and that the company is now in the position to announce one in the “near future”.

The family plan option will reportedly provide access to Xbox Game Pass for five players and will be priced cheaper than the cost for separate accounts. Microsoft will reportedly integrate its Family Account system, which is what the company also uses for its Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions, reports The Verge.

It is not clear whether there will be separate family subscriptions for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and the Ultimate version of Microsoft’s game subscription service.

Microsoft has reportedly had to work through details on how royalties are distributed and compensation for third-party publishers that currently license their content for the main Xbox Game Pass plans.

Microsoft currently offers Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass for $9.99 per month. Neither includes online multiplayer capabilities, but you can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99, and this unlocks Game Pass for Console, PC, EA Play access and online multiplayer.

