Microsoft, Meta partner to deliver immersive experiences in VR

Microsoft brings its services -- Teams, Office, Windows and Xbox Cloud Gaming -- to Meta's Quest VR headsets.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th October 2022 5:59 pm IST
Microsoft, Meta partner to deliver immersive experiences in VR

New Delhi: Microsoft and Meta have partnered to deliver immersive experiences in VR. This collaboration will bring Teams and Microsoft’s other productive tools to VR headset, and Meta gets a partner in its grand metaverse plan.

Mesh for Teams builds on years of research and Microsoft Cloud innovation, from Azure Digital Twins to Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and Teams video meetings, said the company.

“Mesh for Teams with Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 devices will enable people to connect and collaborate as though they are together in person”, it added.

MS Education Academy

Microsoft brings its services — Teams, Office, Windows and Xbox Cloud Gaming — to Meta’s Quest VR headsets.

Also Read
Several Facebook users, including Zuckerberg, loose many followers

The company claims to provide Windows 365 on Meta Quest devices in the future, that will help to stream a Windows Cloud PC.

Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 will be supported by Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory, giving IT administrators the confidence to provision these devices for users with a Quest for Business subscription from Meta.

In order to enable gamers to stream high-quality Xbox games to smartphones, tablets, PCs, some smart TVs and the Meta Quest platform, Microsoft and Meta are looking into ways to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to the store.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button