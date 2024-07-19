Microsoft outage caused minor disruptions in 10 banks, NBFCs: RBI

Mumbai: The RBI on Friday said the outage in Microsoft Services impacted 10 banks and NBFCs with minor disruptions that have either been resolved or are being resolved.

A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets, and companies around the world on Friday. Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The large-scale outage in Microsoft Services is impacting IT systems globally, leading to disruptions in various sectors.

The Reserve Bank said it has assessed the impact of this outage on its regulated entities.

“The critical systems of most banks are not in the cloud, and further, only a few banks are using the CrowdStrike tool. Our assessment shows that only 10 banks and NBFCs had minor disruptions that have either been resolved or are being resolved,” the RBI said in a statement.

Overall, it said the Indian financial sector in the Reserve Bank’s domain remains insulated from the global outage.

The Reserve Bank has also issued an advisory to its regulated entities about taking the necessary steps to remain alert and ensure operational resilience and continuity.