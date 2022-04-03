Microsoft shuffles around its key Android team

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd April 2022 2:55 pm IST
Microsoft to open data centre region in Hyderabad
Photo: Google Creative Commons

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft is reportedly moving several key Android teams and products into a new organisation under the company’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

Announced by Panay in a memo earlier this week, the company is moving its Surface Duo OS, SwiftKey, Phone Link, Microsoft Launcher, and a handful of other Android teams under a new dedicated Android organisation called “Android Microsoft Platform and Experiences” (AMPX).

Previously, much of Microsoft’s Android efforts such as SwiftKey and Microsoft Launcher were developed under the Microsoft Mobile Experiences (MMX) division, which also focuses on iOS and iPadOS products, reports Windows Central.

MS Education Academy

This new dedicated Android division is designed to help the company double down on its Android offerings and really focus on the platform as a first party endeavour alongside Windows.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the reorg in a statement to Windows Central.

“Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. We recently made an organisational change to accelerate our impact and better serve our customers and partners,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button