Microsoft shuffles around its key Android team

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft is reportedly moving several key Android teams and products into a new organisation under the company’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

Announced by Panay in a memo earlier this week, the company is moving its Surface Duo OS, SwiftKey, Phone Link, Microsoft Launcher, and a handful of other Android teams under a new dedicated Android organisation called “Android Microsoft Platform and Experiences” (AMPX).

Previously, much of Microsoft’s Android efforts such as SwiftKey and Microsoft Launcher were developed under the Microsoft Mobile Experiences (MMX) division, which also focuses on iOS and iPadOS products, reports Windows Central.

This new dedicated Android division is designed to help the company double down on its Android offerings and really focus on the platform as a first party endeavour alongside Windows.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the reorg in a statement to Windows Central.

“Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. We recently made an organisational change to accelerate our impact and better serve our customers and partners,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.