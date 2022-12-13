Microsoft to discontinue Authenticator app for Apple Watch

San Francisco: Microsoft has announced that its two-step verification app “Microsoft Authenticator” will no longer support the Apple Watch as it will discontinue the app soon.

In a Microsoft support webpage, the company revealed that an update coming to the Authenticator iOS app in January 2023 will remove the companion app from watchOS.

As a result, users of the Apple Watch will no longer be able to access the service via the device.

“In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won’t be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch,” the company mentioned.

Also Read Google redesigns Knowledge Panels to get large desktop grid

“We therefore recommend that you delete Authenticator from your Apple Watch. This change only impacts Apple Watch, so you will still be able to use Authenticator on your other devices,” it added.

It’s worth noting that this only applies to the watchOS version of the app, so users can still use Microsoft Authenticator on the iPhone and iPad.

With Microsoft Authenticator, users can easily sign in to their Microsoft account or supported apps when two-step verification is enabled.

The app also generates one-time use codes, allowing users to access their accounts without having to wait for text messages or phone calls.