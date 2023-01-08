Microsoft to integrate OpenAI writing technology into Office apps

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft will reportedly add OpenAI writing tech to Office, providing users with a way to compose the text for projects by incorporating AI technology into its apps.

The company wants to incorporate artificial intelligence created by OpenAI into Word, Outlook, Powerpoint, and other apps, reports The Information, citing sources.

This will give users the ability to flesh out a document with stretches of automatically generated text based on a prompt, according to the report.

Moreover, this could also include an AI-generated email that is created for the user based on what they want to communicate to the recipient.

For more than a year, Microsoft engineers and researchers have been using OpenAI’s machine-learning models to create personalised AI tools for composing emails and documents, said the report.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also started testing a new feature called Teams chat, which it plans to integrate into Outlook soon.

The software giant says the feature will be available for all users in March 2023.

This feature will provide an easy Teams chat experience from Outlook in the context of a meeting for participants to send a quick message or review the chat.

With this feature, participants and organisers will be able to use the chat integration to discuss a meeting in real time rather than sending emails back and forth.