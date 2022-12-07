Microsoft to train, certify over 1 lakh Indian software developers in a month

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 7th December 2022 10:00 am IST
Microsoft to train, certify over 1 lakh Indian software developers in a month
Representational photo

New Delhi: IT company Microsoft will train and certify over 1 lakh software developers in India in a month under its pan-India “Future Ready Champions of Code” program, the company said on Tuesday.

The month-long programme will be supported by Microsoft’s customers and partners incuding Accenture, HCLTech, Icertis, Infosys, InMobi, OYO, PayU, TCS, Tech Mahindra, udaan, VerSe Innovation, Wibmo – (A PayU company) and Wipro among others with a focus to fast-track competency development among their developer teams, the company said in a statement.

Also Read
Now travel across 181 nations with 1 Airtel ‘World Pass’ data roaming pack

As a part of the programme, developers will be provided resources online to learn, practice, earn net new or renew Microsoft cloud certifications.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button