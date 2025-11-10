Mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss 19, strong player to go home?

Now, with the finale inching closer, likely to take place on December 7, the makers seem to be turning up the heat

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th November 2025 1:20 pm IST
Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt
Bigg Boss 19 contestants Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt (Instagram)

Mumbai: As if the double elimination wasn’t enough to shock viewers, the makers of Bigg Boss 19 are gearing up to throw yet another curveball. And guess what? It’s about another eviction, this time from the current top 10 contestants.

Abhishek, Neelam get evicted

For the unversed, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house in a shocking double eviction. While Neelam’s exit was somewhat expected, Abhishek’s eviction came as a complete surprise, leaving housemates and viewers calling it a biased and unfair move.

Mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss 19?

Now, with the finale inching closer, likely to take place on December 7, the makers seem to be turning up the heat. The first Ticket to Finale task is expected soon, but before that, a mid-week elimination might take place this Wednesday.

Memory Khan Seminar

According to sources, this won’t be a regular eviction. Housemates will reportedly vote out one of their own in the Assembly Room, with no nominations this time just a direct vote-out.

The contestants still competing for the trophy include Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, and Amaal Mallik.

Buzz has it that Farrhana Bhatt or Mridul Tiwari might be the next to leave the house, both strong players who’ve managed to make a mark this season. Will one of them really face the mid-week exit, or do the makers have another twist in store? Let’s wait and watch.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.

