Middle East conflict: Over 1,700 Indians exit Iran via land borders, says Govt

Those who have returned include 895 students and 345 fishermen.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2026 9:46 pm IST
Drone strike in Kuwait
Smoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Friday, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. AP/PTI

New Delhi: Over 1,700 Indian nationals have left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan since the start of the Middle East conflict over a month ago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

“Our embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 1,777 Indian nationals to exit Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

The Indian nationals are flying back home from Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Subhan Bakery

Jaiswal said the Indians who returned home included 895 students and 345 fishermen.

“The Indian fishermen were employed by various companies in Iran and they flew home from Armenia on April 4,” he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2026 9:46 pm IST

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