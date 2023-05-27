Middle East’s first 100% electric waste truck launched in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Waste Management PJSC (Tadweer) on Saturday launched the Middle East’s first 100 percent electric heavy truck for collecting household waste in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

The launch comes in collaboration with Renault Trucks Middle East and Al Masaood.

The truck was manufactured by Renault Trucks, under the agency of Al Masaood, after signing an agreement between Tadweer and Al Masaood during the recent EcoWaste exhibition and conference.

As the first to launch in the region, Renault Trucks E-tech will run a pilot program to measure the vehicle’s performance at high temperatures and also tackle logistical challenges such as charging stations along major roads.

The first 100 percent electric waste truck in the UAE supports Tadweer to achieve its mission by building an integrated waste management system and achieving a circular economy.

Using these electric trucks will remove more than 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the environment each year, with a range of up to 200 kilometers between charges.

The truck will result in low operating costs while maintaining optimal range and payload.

“Tadweer has established its position as a pioneer in waste management and driving a sustainable future. The company incorporates state-of-the-art and modern technologies to ensure successful operation, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s Environment Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions as well,” said Ali Al Dhaheri, MD and CEO at Tadweer.