Middle East’s first 100% electric waste truck launched in UAE

The move supports the emirate's Environmental Vision 2030 as well as the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 target.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2023 9:48 pm IST
Middle East's first 100% electric waste truck launched in UAE
Photo: ADMO/Twitter

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Waste Management PJSC (Tadweer) on Saturday launched the Middle East’s first 100 percent electric heavy truck for collecting household waste in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

The launch comes in collaboration with Renault Trucks Middle East and Al Masaood.

Also Read
Video: Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi shares clip of Makkah from space

The truck was manufactured by Renault Trucks, under the agency of Al Masaood, after signing an agreement between Tadweer and Al Masaood during the recent EcoWaste exhibition and conference.

MS Education Academy

As the first to launch in the region, Renault Trucks E-tech will run a pilot program to measure the vehicle’s performance at high temperatures and also tackle logistical challenges such as charging stations along major roads.

The first 100 percent electric waste truck in the UAE supports Tadweer to achieve its mission by building an integrated waste management system and achieving a circular economy.

Using these electric trucks will remove more than 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the environment each year, with a range of up to 200 kilometers between charges.

The truck will result in low operating costs while maintaining optimal range and payload.

“Tadweer has established its position as a pioneer in waste management and driving a sustainable future. The company incorporates state-of-the-art and modern technologies to ensure successful operation, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s Environment Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions as well,” said Ali Al Dhaheri, MD and CEO at Tadweer.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2023 9:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button