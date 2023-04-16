Mideast countries voice concern over conflicts in Sudan, urge ceasefire

Cairo: Countries in the Middle East have expressed concerns over the ongoing conflicts between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and called for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of differences through dialogue.

The fight erupted on Saturday morning in the capital Khartoum and adjoining cities. At least three civilians have been killed, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Committee. The RSF announced that they have taken control of key locations, including Khartoum Airport and the Merowe military base in northern Sudan.

The latest armed conflict in Sudan has raised concerns among Middle Eastern countries, including those in the Arab League, prompting them to condemn the ongoing armed conflicts and call for de-escalation, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry conveyed deep concern about the violence in Sudan and called on Sudan’s military and political leaders to prioritise dialogue, restraint, and wisdom, and unite to complete the consensus that has been achieved, including the framework agreement.

The UAE also urged Sudan’s conflicting parties to exercise restraint and resolve the crisis through dialogue. In a statement, the UAE Embassy in Khartoum expressed deep concern and reaffirmed the importance of de-escalation and finding a peaceful solution through dialogue. It also emphasised the need to support the political process in Sudan and achieve national consensus for the formation of a government.

Qatar, Libya and Jordan also joined in urging Sudan’s conflicting parties to immediately stop fighting and resolve their differences through dialogue.

On Saturday, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Saturday expressed his shock and condemnation of the armed fighting, especially during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

The Secretary-General also stressed the responsibility of the warring parties to preserve the security and safety of Sudanese civilians in the fighting areas and throughout the country, adding that the Arab League General Secretariat is ready to intervene with the warring parties to end the fight.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Armed Forces called for the maintenance of security and safety for Egyptian forces training in Sudan. In a statement, the Egyptian Army’s spokesman noted that joint Egyptian forces are present in Sudan for training purposes and are closely following the events. Coordination is underway with the concerned authorities to ensure the security of the Egyptian forces.

Iran also expressed concern about the developments and tensions in Sudan, inviting the conflicting sides to resolve their differences through dialogue.

Major disagreements have recently emerged between the Sudanese Army, led by Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by al-Burhan’s deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, especially over the RSF’s integration into the army, as stipulated in a framework agreement signed between the military and civilian leaders on December 5, 2022.