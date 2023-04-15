Dubai announces golden visas for imams, preachers, muezzins ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

Abu Dhabi: Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, Dubai on Saturday announced a decision to grant golden visas to mosque imams, preachers, muezzins, muftis, and religious researchers who have completed 20 years of service in the country, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The decision was issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, following the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In addition to the golden visas, recipients will be given a cash reward on the occasion of Eid as a token of appreciation.

بتوجيهات محمد بن راشد وقبيل حلول عيد الفطر، حمدان بن محمد يُصدر قراراً بمنح الإقامة الذهبية لأئمة المساجد والخطباء والمؤذنين والوعاظ والمفتين والباحثين الدينيين ممن أكملوا 20 عاماً على رأس عملهم في #دبي، إضافة إلى مكرمة مالية بمناسبة العيد.



This step comes in appreciation of their efforts in introducing the teachings of Islam and spreading the values ​​of tolerance, especially in the month of Ramadan.

About golden visa

The Golden Visa was first launched by the UAE government in 2019. It is a long-term residency visa designed to attract foreign talent to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying a range of exclusive benefits.

These benefits include a six-month entry visa with multiple entries to facilitate the issuance of residency, a long-term and renewable residency visa valid for five or 10 years, the luxury of not requiring a sponsor, and the ability to stay outside the UAE for longer than the standard six-month period without affecting your the validity of their residence visa.

Furthermore, the golden visa allows its holders to sponsor family members, including spouses and children of any age, as well as an unlimited number of domestic helpers.

In the event of the death of the primary holder of the golden visa, the family members are permitted to remain in the UAE until the end of the term of their permit.