Midnight bike patrol in Attapur, rowdy sheeters’ homes checked

Hyderabad: Police in Attapur stepped up night surveillance with a midnight bike patrol across the station limits on Thursday, October 15, during which they counselled youths loitering on the streets and checked on known rowdy sheeters, officials said.

The drive was led by Attapur Inspector Seethaiah, according to a release issued by the police station on Friday, October 16.

The Inspector spoke to youths found hanging around streets and lanes late at night and asked them to go home, it said.

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Police teams also visited the homes of rowdy-sheeters Qadeer, Yousuf alias Naga and Yaseen in the Arsh Mahal locality. They checked on their present activities and movements to make sure they were not involved in any illegal or anti-social acts, the release said.

Seethaiah warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone trying to disturb peace or commit crimes.Midnight bike patrols, surprise checks and close monitoring of offenders in the area would continue, he said.