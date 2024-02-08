‘Might not live with you, have decided,’ says Saif to Kareena

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s beloved couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, continue to be head over heels in love with each other and have always managed to capture the limelight with their effortless charm and glamorous lifestyle.

And now, they may soon grace the silver screen together again after a long hiatus. The couple, who has been happily married for 11 years, recently revealed in an interview that they are considering a joint project.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s New Movie On Cards

In an interview with Film Companion, Saif shared that they are in the process of finalizing a project and said, “We are thinking of doing something.” This comes as a surprise to fans who have eagerly awaited the return of the dynamic duo to the big screen.

In the sam interview, Kareena mentioned that earlier, Saif was hesitant about working together due to their past films like ‘Tashan’ and ‘Agent Vinod,’ which didn’t fare well at the box office. However, now they have found a project that has piqued their interest.

“We are actually working on something and trying to come up with something that takes into account that we are married, so play against that a little bit. It is a work in progress,” Saif said.

Kareena expressed excitement about the prospect of working together, stating, “It would be fun to work together at this stage,” and clarified that they would be comfortable as actors and aim to do something different. Saif, in a light-hearted manner, joked, “I might not live with you when I am making the movie, I have decided. I will take another room.”

To this, Kareena laughed it off, saying, “It’s fine.”

The couple, who first met on the set of ‘Tashan’ and started dating, has faced ups and downs in their journey, but their love has stood the test of time. They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on October 16, 2012. Now, fans eagerly await the on-screen magic that this power couple is set to bring with their upcoming project.