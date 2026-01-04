Migrant worker violently attacked in Bihar, called ‘Bangladeshi’

A Muslim migrant worker was allegedly beaten up in Bihar’s Madhubani district after being branded as a “Bangladeshi.”

The incident took place in Chakda under the Rajnagar police station limits. A video of the assault went viral on social media platforms, where two men can be seen asking a profusely bleeding Noorshed Alam about his mobile contact details and later claim the numbers are from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Alam is called a Bangladeshi and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram.

An FIR has been lodged under 109 BNS (attempt to murder), and efforts are on to nab the two men, identified as residents of Rajnagar. “The victim is a mason and hails from Birpur in Supaul district. Raids are being conducted to arrest both individuals. Strict action will be taken against those spreading such rumours and making such videos viral,” said Madhubani Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)