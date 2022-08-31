Mike Tyson’s salary for Liger

Mumbai: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda marked his Bollywood debut with Liger, alongside Ananya Panday. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was touted as a blockbuster with a high-end budget of Rs. 140 crores. However, the film fell flat on its first release day and continues to receive a dismal response.

The makers and investors are struggling to recover from the loss as Liger has not even crossed the Rs. 20 crores mark, yet.

Amid all, boxing legend Mike Tyson’s reported fee for Liger has been going viral around the internet.

For the unversed, Mike Tyson also made his Bollywood debut with a cameo appearance in Liger. Earlier, it was reported that he was charging more than Vijay Deverakonda for a few minutes of screen presence.

Well, the amount has been revealed by a source close to Liger and it is a whopping figure. Scroll ahead to know more.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, reportedly, Mike Tyson took home a huge amount of Rs 25 crore.

The source also revealed that neither Liger’s co-producer Karan Johar nor Vijay Deverakonda was excited by the idea of having Mike Tyson in the film, however, Puri Jagannadh was keen. “Puri had a thing about working with Tyson. Otherwise, today’s audience knows nothing about Tyson. He was fixated on the idea of anyhow getting Tyson into the film, no matter what the cost,” the source said.