‘Milad celebrations should depict sobriety and not chaotic behavior’

A group of ‘concerned citizens of Hyderabad’ said on Friday that the rallies and meetings that are organized to celebrate Milad un Nabi or the Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad should reflect sobriety of the occasion and shall not cause any inconvenience to the general public.

Milad un Nabi is scheduled to be celebrated on Sunday (October 9). Numerous groups of the Muslims individually and collectively celebrate the occasion. However, for the last few years there are complaints that the youth are celebrating the event in a manner that is causing disturbance to the tranquility of the general public.

The group of citizens reiterated that it will be incumbent upon the organisers of the rallies to hold programmes in a manner that shows respect to the Prophet of Islam.

Giving background to the event, a press release from the group said that a range of programmes are organized that include public meetings and community gatherings to learn about the life and teachings of the Prophet. They include blood donation camps, feeding the poor, giving clothes to the needy. They also include sports competition and educational camps with a view to brining the communities closer to the teachings and the exemplary life of the Prophet.

At the same, there are also instances where loud music is being played into late hours of the day. Unregulated rallies are organized by some groups on the city streets. It is also witnessed that three to four youth together ride the two wheelers both in sitting and standing positions endangering their own lives as well as that of the public. Some of the participants in the bike rallies remove silencers to create more noise causing nuisance to the public peace. “In sum, all these programmes with unruly behavior cause inconvenience to others through traffic jams and noise pollution that is against the teachings of Islam…(Such events) in no way honour the memory of the Prophet. On the contrary, it appears these activities are being undertaken more for personal entertainment.”

The statement said, “We, the undersigned, appeal to the organisers of the rallies and of music programmes and the participants- especially youth- to ensure utmost decorum in every action to embody and reflect respect and homage to Prophet Mohammed (PBUM), his life and teachings and does not violate the basic teachings of Islam. We urge organisers and participants of the rallies to ensure that rallies are taken out only on the routes permitted and do not cause traffic jams.

It added, “Every participant would be responsible and it will be incumbent on the organisers of rallies to ensure all acts and action of theirs should reflect respect and tribute to the Prophet.”

The signatories to the appeal are: Prof. Shoukat Hayat, Former Dean, BRAOU; Prof. S.A. Shukur, Former Special Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee; Mazher Hussain, Convenor, Religions for Peace; Khalida Parveen, Social Activist; J.S. Ifthekhar, Senior Journalist; Muneeruddin Mujahid, Tahreek Khair e Ummat; Kaneez Fatima, Civil Rights Activist; S.M.A. Qadeer, Rashtriya Muslim Morcha and; Mujtaba Hasan Askari, Helping Hand Foundation.